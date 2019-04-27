Canada
Lack of physicians forcing Lower Sackville walk-in clinic to close

A walk-in clinic in Lower Sackville, N.S., has been forced to close its doors for the time being due to unsuccessful attempts to recruit doctors.

The Community Care Walk-in Clinic on Cobequid Drive issued the notice of closure over the weekend.

“It is with tremendous sadness and frustration that we have made the decision to close our walk-in clinic,” the notice reads.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to recruit new physicians to work at this clinic, we have been unsuccessful, leaving an untenable work schedule for those of use remaining at the clinic.”

The notice says the last day of clinic operation will be on Tuesday, but it will likely reopen in May under new ownership.

Sackville-Cobequid NDP candidate Lara Fawthrop shared a photo of the notice Saturday morning. She’s calling on the premier to step in.

“Stephen McNeil is not taking the lack of family (doctors) serious,” a tweet from Fawthrop states. “(People) of Sackville deserve someone who’s going to stand up for more access to family (doctors) Stephen McNeil promised to do it, but failed.”

McNeil’s government has fallen under increased scrutiny in recent days over its handling of the doctor shortage after a woman with cancer called out the premier for not declaring a health-care crisis in the province.

Inez Rudderham challenged the premier to have a face-to-face meeting in the video, which has since been viewed over 2.6 million times.

McNeil said he has seen the video and the Department of Health is reaching out to Rudderham, but stopped short of saying there is a health-care crisis.

