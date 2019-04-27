Man shot during house party in Etobicoke, 2 arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man was shot early Saturday during a house party in Etobicoke leaving him with serious injuries.

Police said they received a noise complaint just after 11:30 p.m. Friday for a house party happening in the Dundas and Islington area.

Police later arrived on scene and worked to disperse a crowd of about 50 to 100 people when gunshots rang out.

READ MORE: Man, 34, dead after overnight shooting in midtown Toronto

A police spokesperson said officers then located a young adult male with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries shortly after 1 a.m.

Later Saturday morning, his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.

READ MORE: 3 teens charged in string of alleged robberies in Toronto’s east end

Two people were arrested at the scene of the shooting but there is no word on what charges, if any, they are facing.

The victim’s identity and age have not yet been released.