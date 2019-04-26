Crime
April 26, 2019 9:38 am

3 teens charged in string of alleged robberies in Toronto’s east end

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police have charged three teenage boys in a series of alleged robberies on the city’s east side.

Police say two 16-year-olds were arrested at the last alleged robbery on April 7, near the corner of Broadview and Mortimer avenues.

The third boy, who is 17, was arrested this Wednesday following an investigation.

The boys face charges including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of a weapon.

Police say that between Feb. 19 and April 7, the boys robbed five convenience stores, four gas stations and a 20-year-old man walking on a sidewalk.

They allegedly pointed knives at store employees and demanded cash.

