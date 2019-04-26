3rd suspect arrested in connection with Markham armed kidnapping, final suspect still wanted

York Regional Police say a third suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed kidnapping in Markham that happened in March.

Twenty-two-year-old Wanzhen Lu was kidnapped on March 23 at around 6 p.m. in an underground condominium parking garage located at 15 Water Walk Dr. near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road.

Investigators said the victim was walking with a female friend when three men, one of whom was armed with a conductive energy weapon, exited a black Dodge Caravan and grabbed him.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto man after violent armed kidnapping of 22-year-old

Police said surveillance video from the building captured Lu being shocked multiple times with the stun gun and then forced into the van.

Lu was located safe three days later in Gravenhurst, a rural community north of Toronto.

READ MORE: Victim kidnapped from Markham parking garage found safe in Gravenhurst: police

Police said Nathan Plater, 22, was arrested on Thursday after officers executed a search warrant at a home in the township of Clearview.

He was charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Meanwhile, a Canada-wide warrant remains in effect for 28-year-old Toronto resident Muzamil Addow. He is still wanted in connection with the kidnapping.

READ MORE: ‘Poor guy was pretty shook up’: Homeowner describes finding kidnapping victim Wanzhen Lu in Gravenhurst

Addow is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, assault and failure to comply with recognizance.

Police have also charged Abdullahi Adan and Hashim Abdullahi in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police Major Crimes Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

–With files from Nick Westoll