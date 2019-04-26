Northbound DVP closed from Gardiner Expressway to Don Mills due to police investigation

Toronto police say the nortbound Don Valley Parkway is closed due to an investigation near the Leaside Bridge.
Officials closed the DVP northbound from the Gardiner Expressway to Don Mills late Friday morning, forcing vehicles onto nearby local roads.
They also closed the following on-ramps: Don Roadway, Eastern Ave, Queen St, Dundas St, and Danforth Ave.
Sgt. Brett Moore said officers were called to the scene due to a serious collision involving a 56-year-old male.
Moore said the man was pronounced dead on scene. He said an investigation is underway as to how he came on the highway.
Investigators are speaking to witnesses.
Emergency officials are asking for drivers to stay clear of the area.
The southbound DVP remains open.
The investigation is ongoing.
