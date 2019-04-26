Guelph Storm looking to avoid Game 5 elimination in Saginaw
The Guelph Storm will be looking to avoid elimination when they visit the Saginaw Spirit on Friday night in their best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series.
The Storm are coming off a 4-1 loss in Game 4 on Wednesday at the Sleeman Centre to fall behind 3-1 in the series.
Guelph is also looking for the first win in Saginaw after losing games 1 and 2 on the road last week.
Spirit goaltender Tristan Lennox has been a difference maker after their starter Ivan Prosvetov was suspended for five games for batting the puck into the stands during a stop in play in Game 2.
The 16-year-old from Cambridge made 41 saves in Saginaw’s 5-2 loss on Monday and another 36 saves in Wednesday’s victory.
Larry Mellott will have the call from the Dow Event Centre at 7 p.m. on 1460 CJOY.
The series winner will claim the Wayne Gretzky Trophy as Western Conference Champions and will meet the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL finals.
