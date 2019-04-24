Sports
April 24, 2019 12:25 pm

Guelph Storm look to even up playoff series against Saginaw Spirit

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
The Guelph Storm hope to make it two wins in a row with Game 4 on Wednesday night, evening up their OHL Western Conference championship series against the Saginaw Spirit.

The Storm are coming off a 5-2 victory on Monday at the Sleeman Centre after dropping the first two matches in Saginaw.

The Spirit will look to their 16-year-old netminder, Tristan Lennox, to put forth another stellar effort after making 41 saves in the loss on Monday.

The Cambridge native was thrown into the fire after starting goaltender Ivan Prosvetov was suspended for five games for batting the puck into the stand during a stop in play in Game 2.

Puck drop at the Sleeman Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m., and Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

