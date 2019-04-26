Protesters snarl morning commute at CFB Kingston, Collins Bay Prison as workers demand fair contract

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) were up bright and early Friday morning, voicing their frustration with the collective bargaining process.

Entrance to the Collins Bay Institution is mainly blocked, traffic moving slowly on bath road near centennial drive. About a 100 protesters here rallying to the federal government for on going bargaining frustrations. #ygk pic.twitter.com/d8KCf08b3A — Sharmeen Somani (@SharmeenSomani) April 26, 2019

Public service alliance members protesting to the federal government for on going bargaining frustrations at multiple locations at CFB Kingston. pic.twitter.com/rhrqJGozlU — Sharmeen Somani (@SharmeenSomani) April 26, 2019

PSAC members say many are still waiting to get paid properly under the flawed Phoenix payroll system.

June Winger, the national president of the Union of National Defence Employees (UNDE), tells Global News that she is worried the Liberal Government will call an election, and members will be left in the balance without a fair contract in place.

Dozens of demonstrators are out in full force at three gates at CFB Kingston holding signs and chanting, “Where’s our pay?” and “How long must we wait to get paid?” Over 100 picketers are in place at Collins Bay Prison.

Sharon D’Souza, PSAC Regional Vice President, tells Global News Friday’s demonstration sends a strong message to Prime Minister Trudeau that the Liberal Government needs to have a clear mandate, and be ready to bargain by next week.

D’Souza says some of the sticking points in contract negotiations include precarious work conditions, an improved work-life balance, and wage discrepancies compared to the private sector. She says members also want to ensure the Phoenix payroll system is finally fixed.

Motorists can expect delays along Highway 2 and Highway 15 due to the demonstrations.