Laval police investigating after newborn baby allegedly abandoned in Laval
Police are investigating after a newborn baby was allegedly abandoned outside a home in Laval’s Chomedey district on Wednesday.
Laval police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara said a woman called 911 at around 12:30 saying she’d found a newborn on her balcony.
Another 911 call came in 15 minutes later from a local-area hospital reporting a woman had just given birth and had abandoned her baby.
READ MORE: Woman arrested after newborn baby reportedly found in dumpster in Mission
Beshara said the baby had been outside for maybe two hours before it was discovered.
The newborn was rushed to hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.
“The baby is in stable condition but under constant watch,” Beshara said on Thursday. “The next 48 hours are critical.”
As of Thursday evening, the mother, 18, remained in hospital.
READ MORE: Safe havens needed for unwanted babies in Toronto, advocates say
Beshara said the teen had yet to speak to investigators but had been placed under arrest for failing to provide the necessaries of life for a child under the age of 16 years.
Beshara said the file will be transferred to the prosecutor’s office, who will decide what charges she could face.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.