Woman arrested after newborn baby found in dumpster in Mission

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster in Mission, B.C., on Friday.

RCMP say the baby was found near the 33600-block of Prentiss Avenue.

The woman was arrested but has been released in relation to the investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.

The baby remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police say this is an isolated incident as are not revealing further details due to this being an active and ongoing investigation.

They have not confirmed if the woman arrested was the child’s mother.