YVR airport distraction theft ring suspect now facing 9 charges

A 60-year-old woman arrested at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) for her role in an alleged theft ring is now facing nine charges.

Richmond RCMP says Miriam Fajardo, a foreign national, has been charged with six counts of theft under $5,000, two counts relating to the illegal possession of identity documents and one count of obstructing a police officer.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place between March 2 and April 19 of this year, at or near YVR.

Fajardo was arrested on April 17 after allegedly stealing a purse from a passenger in the airport’s international arrivals terminal.

Police said at the time that she was believed to be “part of a larger, organized theft group travelling from airport to airport.”

According to police, multiple international law enforcement agencies are interested in Fajardo’s arrest and are currently working to see if there are connections with other thefts.

Richmond RCMP says plainclothes officers have been conducting surveillance at the airport since last month.

