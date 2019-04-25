No jail time for VPD officer convicted of uttering threats

A Vancouver police officer convicted of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm will not be going to jail.

Deepak Sood sat calmly and slouched in his chair with his hands clasped during sentencing Thursday in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

READ MORE: Vancouver police officer found guilty of uttering threats awaits sentencing

Defence asked for a conditional discharge, which would mean no criminal record, but that was rejected by the judge.

Instead, Sood received a suspended sentence.

In January, 2018 Sood made 25 threatening phone calls to a Coquitlam furniture store, and told the owner in a profanity laced rant, “I’m going to f****** bash your head in.”

The tirade stemmed from furniture Sood purchased from the store, which tipped over on his four-year-old son’s foot.

READ MORE: Vancouver police officer faces sentencing over off-duty threats to store owner

The owner said he would call police.

Sood responded with more profanity adding, “Don’t bother I am the police.”

The judge found Sood used his status as an officer to intimidate and manipulate a situation for personal reasons.

He has been sentenced to 12-months probation, and must report to court and a probation officer when asked.

He also must stay more than 100 meters from several employees of two separate stores.

Global News has requested comment from the VPD about Sood’s employment status.