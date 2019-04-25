Crime
McMaster wrestling coach charged with sexual assault

Hamilton Police say Robert Betz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault.

Hamilton Police say Robert Betz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault.

A Hamilton wresting coach is facing sexual assault charges.

Hamilton Police say a woman reported that she met the accused at McMaster University where he served as an assistant wrestling coach.

She says the alleged incidents occurred between 2009 and 2014.

Robert Betz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault.

According to the Marauders website, Betz served as an assistant coach with the men’s wrestling team from 1999 to 2010.

Police believe there are other victims who have yet to come forward and encourage them to contact Detective Jennifer Currie at (905) 546-8958.

