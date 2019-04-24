Mobster Tony Musitano’s funeral held in Hamilton

A service for the late Tony Musitano has taken place at a church in Strathcona.

Musitano, who had ties to a well known Hamilton crime family, recently passed away from natural causes at the age of 72.

His funeral was held at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King located on King Street West on Wednesday.

Musitano was convicted in a series of bombings that targeted businesses, including bakeries, in 1983 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

While behind bars, Musitano was sentenced to 12 years concurrently for orchestrating the murder of Toronto mobster Dominic Racco.

He was granted full parole in 1990.

Musitano is survived by his wife, two children and five grandchildren.