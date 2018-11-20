Hamilton police may offer $50K reward in Angelo Musitano murder case

There may be a reward up for grabs as Hamilton police continue to investigate the murder of Angelo Musitano.

The 39-year-old former mobster was shot and killed in his Waterdown driveway in May of last year.

Police are considering offering a $50,000 reward in the case to entice those with knowledge of the crime to come forward.

Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt says this kind of money can be a big motivator but adds police will be sifting through the quality of the information coming in and its value in getting convictions.

Investigators have previously said Jabril Abdalla, Michael Cudmore and Daniel Tomassetti were directly involved in the murder.

Abdalla, 27, was arrested in September and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of Musitano. The charges also extend to the shooting death of Mila Barberi in Vaughan, Ont. and the non-fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Saviero Serrano.

Cudmore and Tomassetti are believed to have fled to Mexico.

The $50,000 reward will be debated at Thursday’s police services board meeting.