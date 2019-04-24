Saskatchewan man accused of threatening prime minister pleads not guilty
A Saskatchewan man accused of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pleaded not guilty.
The Saskatchewan RCMP national security enforcement section became aware of a phone call made to an employee at a Canadian government agency on Feb. 12.
During the call, a man allegedly threatened to shoot Trudeau and blow up the Parliament Buildings.
Nipawin RCMP was informed and subsequently arrested David Petersen, 52, in the town on Feb. 27.
Petersen is facing charges of uttering threats against the prime minister as well as against Parliament.
The Nipawin man will go to trial on the charges on Sept. 4.
Police said there has been no contact between the man and the prime minister.
Nipawin is roughly 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
