Location identified for proposed Barrie supervised consumption site

A location has been put forth for Barrie’s proposed supervised consumption site at the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Simcoe facility at 90 Mulcaster St.

“Supervised consumption is a foundation of the opioid strategy’s harm reduction efforts,” Nancy Roxborough, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Simcoe Branch, said in a press release.

“The option of 90 Mulcaster is an excellent fit for this service. Being located with CMHA connects it to the important mental health and addiction treatment services provided by our association.”

READ MORE: Online survey seeks community feedback about proposed supervised consumption site in Barrie

A number of factors were considered when deciding on the location, including provincial guidelines, best practices for locating supervised consumption sites and proximity to sensitive land uses, like schools and parks.

A neighbourhood information meeting will be held in May for Barrie residents and the businesses of the surrounding area.

WATCH: Federal government can show Ontario that supervised consumption sites ‘save lives’ — Petitpas-Taylor

According to Roxborough, the location of the proposed site is next to the David Busby Centre, which provides services and outreach to people who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

The search for potential locations was completed by a committee of representatives from the Gilbert Centre, CMHA, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and partners from the harm reduction pillar of the Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy.

READ MORE: Application process for supervised consumption site in Barrie underway

Barrie city council will decide whether to endorse the site’s application at its meeting on June 3.

The final results of recent public consultations will be released in early May.