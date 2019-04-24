Quebec issues revised vaccine schedule for infants

The Quebec government has unveiled a revised vaccine schedule for infants born on June 1, 2019 or later.

Health Minister Danielle McCann, who announced the plan Wednesday as part of National Immunization Awareness Week, said the changes will simplify the schedule.

Vaccination is the most effective way to protect against certain infectious diseases, she added.

“The decision to simplify the immunization schedule aims to encourage parents to vaccinate their children in a timely manner that promotes the best possible protection against preventable diseases,” she said in a statement.

The changes to the province’s schedule include the following:

Diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, polio and Haemophilus influenzae vaccines will be administered to infants at two and four months of age.

Vaccines against pneumococcal and rotavirus will also be given at two and four months of age.

The vaccine against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio and Haemophilus influenzae infections previously given to infants at six months will be eliminated.

A vaccine against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio and Haemophilus influenzae infections will be administered at 12 months.

Two doses of the measles, rubella, mumps and varicella vaccine will be given at 12 and 18 months of age, respectively.

The vaccine against meningococcal serogroup C will be given at 18 months of age.

The vaccine against hepatitis A will be added using the combination vaccine (hepatitis A and B) at the age of 18 months to complete the vaccination against both forms of hepatitis.

