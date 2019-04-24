Volunteers in Pierrefonds-Roxboro fill thousands of sandbags to save homes from flooding

The grounds of Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School in Montreal’s West Island have become the epicentre for sandbagging efforts in a collective attempt to halt flooding in the area.

Volunteers filled about 30,000 bags with sand on Tuesday, some working until midnight.

“We’re asking folks, people who are able to lift the bags that are there and also those who have pickups, flatbed trucks, stuff that we can pile this sand on and continue to distribute on the territory,” Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told Global News.

Authorities say flood prevention measures are needed now more than ever as rising water levels from warm temperatures and melting snow continue to threaten homes and businesses across the province.

As of Wednesday, more than 1,400 people have been forced from their homes and at least 2,800 homes have been impacted by flooding.

Washed out roads and landslides have isolated about 2,100 properties.

Hundreds of Canadian troops have also been deployed to help with flood relief.

Alongside security officials, they’re helping to protect property, fill and move sandbags, conduct wellness checks and assist those trying to leave their homes.

