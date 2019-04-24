Flood-weary Quebecers on high alert as water levels set to peak Wednesday

Authorities in Quebec are expecting water levels to peak Wednesday.

Warm temperatures and melting snow continued to threaten homes and businesses across Quebec Tuesday, forcing flood-weary Quebecers to remain on alert.

Hundreds of Canadian troops have been deployed to Quebec and New Brunswick to help with flood relief.

They’re helping protect property, filling and moving sandbags, conducting wellness checks and assisting those trying to leave their homes alongside security officials.

Environment Quebec is warning Quebecers living near the shoreline to stay on the lookout for worsening conditions.

There is a storm surge warning for parts of Southern Quebec, including Bellechasse, Côte-de-Beaupré – L’Île d’Orléans, Lévis and Quebec City.

Higher than normal water levels are expected near the coast as a low pressure system could bring moderate to strong winds to the area.

“These winds, combined with the high flow of the Saint Lawrence River and the current run of high-amplitude tidal ranges could cause flooding along the entire coast,” Environment Canada stated.

“Note that the flooding in question may be more significant that what we observed during the last few days.”

At least 2,800 homes have been struck by flooding, while more than 1,400 people have been forced out of their homes.

Washed out roads and landslides have isolated some 2,100 properties.

