Flood
April 23, 2019 6:10 pm

Terrasse-Vaudreuil warning residents to stay vigilant with rain in forecast

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Terrasse-Vaudreuil residents are bracing for a surge as flooding continues. As Global's Billy Shields reports, officials are warning residents not to relax just yet because there is rain on the way.

A A

Go to Terrasse Vaudreuil, on the northwestern side of Ile Perrot, and it isn’t hard to find houses surrounded by water.

Between 1st Avenue and 10th Avenue in particular, water levels are inching up, currently 40 cm below the highest levels of 2017. But rain is in the forecast, snow is still melting, and there are other concerns.

READ MORE: Quebec, Montreal examining strategies to reduce flooding damage

“What worries us more is what’s up north — it’s a huge water basin that’s coming up the Ottawa River,” said Ron Kelley, Terrasse-Vaudreuil’s director general.

The municipality is a borough of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, and one local woman has already voluntarily left her home after water rushed into her basement.

“She was just at the point where she said, ‘I can’t fight it anymore,” Kelley said.

WATCH: Ile-Mercier bridge closes

Yet volunteers have created tens of thousands of sandbags, and many residents not only have sandbag walls guarding their homes, but multiple sump pumps running at the same time, buttressed by generators.

Story continues below

READ MORE: More than 3,100 homes flooded across Quebec

One point of concern is the Galipeault Bridge, the only direct link from Ile-Perrot to the Island of Montreal, which closed briefly in 2017 during the worst flooding. Officials don’t think it will flood this time around — current projections hold that water levels will rise slightly in the next 48 hours, and then recede again.

“But we take that with a grain of salt,” said Peter Schiefke, member of parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulange.

Warning residents not to let their guard down, Schiefke said, “Projections can change.”

WATCH: Quebec homeowners fight to keep rising floodwaters back
Report an error
Flood
Flooding
Galipeault Bridge
Ile Perrot
Island of Montreal
Pump
Quebec flooding
Terrasse-Vaudreuil
vigilant
Water

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.