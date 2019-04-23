200 homes in Rigaud evacuated due to major flooding

About 200 homes in Rigaud, which is located 80 kilometres west of Montreal, have been evacuated due to rising floodwaters in the area.

More rain is expected in the coming days starting Wednesday, with about 15 millimetres of rain expected for the Montreal area on Friday alone.

READ MORE: Quebec flooding — How to help, where to donate

City officials say water levels are lower than expected, but they are advising residents who live on the Outaouais River shoreline to stay vigilant as ice and snow from the winter continues to melt.

WATCH: Quebec premier tours flood zone in Laval

“Day after day, fighting the elements with no sleep, they (the residents) don’t eat well, they don’t sleep well,” said Rigaud fire Chief Daniel Boyer.

“Their condition will go down. They will crack and ask to get out of here, and that’s what we expect in the next few days.”

More than 60 homes and 27 streets are currently inaccessible as water floods the local streets.

READ MORE: Quebec spring flooding forces hundreds of evacuations

The Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to fill sandbags and carry out evacuations where necessary.

WATCH: Île Mercier family fights to save home from floodwaters

Authorities insist that they have been preparing for the floods for a long time, having lived through the devastating 2017 floods.

READ MORE: How to protect yourself and your home from flooding

Some of the hardest-hit regions from the recent heavy rainfall and warm weather include Outaouais, Gatineau, Rigaud, Laval, Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sainte-Marie.

WATCH: 8 major floods across Quebec