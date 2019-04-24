Whitby teen struck by vehicle dies, marking first pedestrian fatality of 2019: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy from Whitby has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

Officials said the boy was walking along the side of a road with two other friends in Oshawa when he was hit by a car.

Police were called to the scene and rushed the teenager to a Toronto-area hospital in life-threatening condition.

They said the two other male pedestrians and the driver of the car were not injured.

Investigators said the lighting and weather conditions were “not favourable” at the time of the crash.

The boy’s death is the first pedestrian fatality in Durham region this year after four such deaths were recorded by police in 2018.

Police will not be releasing the name of the victim out of respect for the wishes of the family.

