Motorcyclist found with cocaine during traffic stop in Peterborough: police
An Ennismore man faces drug and traffic-related offences following a vehicle stop by police on Tuesday morning.
Peterborough Police Service say around 10:45 a.m., an officer observed a motorcycle with no licence plate travelling southbound on George Street.
The officer conducted a vehicle stop and discovered the driver had a licence under suspension and did not have insurance or a permit, according to police.
READ MORE: 5 arrested after cocaine, cash seized from Northumberland County residence
The driver was initially arrested for driving while under suspension. According to police, during the investigation, officers located cocaine and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale in the man’s possession.
Shane Ernest Hunt, 39, of Waterford Road, Ennismore, was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
- Driving a motor vehicle with no plates
- Driving while under suspension
- Failure to apply for a permit on becoming owner
- Fail to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with stunt driving on Highway 115
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.
WATCH: Important message for Ontario motorcycle riders
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.