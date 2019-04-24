Motorcyclist found with cocaine during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

An Ennismore man faces drug and traffic-related offences following a vehicle stop by police on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service say around 10:45 a.m., an officer observed a motorcycle with no licence plate travelling southbound on George Street.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop and discovered the driver had a licence under suspension and did not have insurance or a permit, according to police.

READ MORE: 5 arrested after cocaine, cash seized from Northumberland County residence

The driver was initially arrested for driving while under suspension. According to police, during the investigation, officers located cocaine and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale in the man’s possession.

Shane Ernest Hunt, 39, of Waterford Road, Ennismore, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

Driving a motor vehicle with no plates

Driving while under suspension

Failure to apply for a permit on becoming owner

Fail to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with stunt driving on Highway 115

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

WATCH: Important message for Ontario motorcycle riders