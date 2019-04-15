5 arrested after cocaine, cash seized from Northumberland County residence

Five people face drug-related charges after OPP seized cocaine and cash from a residence in the community of Colborne last week.

On Wednesday, April 10, Northumberland OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Colborne in Cramahe Township, about 25 kilometres east of the Town of Cobourg.

Police arrested five people and seized a “small quantity” of cocaine along with drug trafficking-related items and cash. No specifics were provided.

Dawn Marie Curran, 47, Krystal Lanthier, 33, and Randy Webster, 35 — all of Cramahe Township — and Tany Steacy, 43, of Brighton were each charged with possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine.

Rahim Omar Prince-Hanson, of Pickering, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine and opioid), possesion for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Webster and Curran were held in custody and transported to other police services due to outstanding warrants, OPP said. The other three were released from custody.

All five are scheduled for court appearances in Cobourg on May 15.