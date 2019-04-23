Edmonton police search for pair who may have information on 2018 homicide
Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who may have information about the death of a man in northeast Edmonton last fall.
Virgil Quinn, 36, was found in medical distress in an alley in the area of 118 Avenue and 82 Street at around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2018.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he died a day later, police said.
An autopsy concluded his death was a homicide, but police said the exact cause was withheld for “investigative reasons.”
On Tuesday afternoon, police released surveillance photos of a man and woman they believe have information about Quinn’s death. Police said the pair was at the bus stop near 118 Avenue and 83 Street on Oct. 17 at about 8 p.m.
Anyone who recognizes the man and woman are asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
