Man facing 6 counts of arson following string of fires in Cumberland County

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges following a recent rash of suspicious fires in Cumberland County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a house fire in New Salem, N.S., just after noon on Sunday.

Police say a man was outside the home on Highway 209 when first responders arrived.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was suspicious and the man was later arrested without incident.

Tyler Dara Stronge of New Salem has been charged with six counts of arson in relation to Sunday’s fire, as well as other fires at properties in New Salem.

Stronge has also been charged with four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

No people or animals were injured as a result of the fires, according to police.