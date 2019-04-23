Catholic students in Durham region gather for Indigenous summit

More than 100 students had the chance to learn about Indigenous culture today — a number of them for the very first time.

Grades seven to 12 students from across the Durham Catholic District School Board gathered for their first Indigenous summit. Robert Cutting, who sits on the Indigenous advisory committee with the board, says this event helps educate students through engagement.

“It’s a beautiful springboard for the students,” says Cutting. “I really hope it is something that gathers energy and continues on. We aim for this not to be a one-time event, and students will walk away from here thinking differently.”

Students were able to cycle through traditional indigenous activities like drumming and making beaded crafts. They also heard stories from Cutting, who is an Indigenous author.

“It’s all these different awareness activities for the students. So when they see and hear things about the people, they might have a deeper awareness,” says Cutting. “It’s trying to show people that our history is much longer. That leads us into kind of our logo, we walk together.”

Students were able to learn about different languages with a class and get information about different initiatives happening in the region. Shakira Willems, 16, says having an opportunity like this for teens is not only great for them to engage in, but it’s also beneficial for them to pass on what they learn to others.

“I feel like what I would be doing with it in my life is trying to share it with others so they can learn from it, and they can teach others as well,” says Shakera. “It’s basically like a butterfly effect, because it’s what needs to be learned.”

This was the first summit for the school board. Organizers hope to bring it back next year.

