NFL linebacker Darius Leonard helps former high school teacher change a tire on side of road

A high school teacher in South Carolina who found herself stranded on the side of the road with a blown tire, got some unexpected help from the NFL’s 2018 rookie of the year, Darius Leonard.

Leonard had been driving in his hometown of Lake View, South Carolina, when he came across his former high school biology teacher and pulled over to help.

Martha Isbell posted video to Twitter of the 23-year-old defensive linebacker changing her tire.

“Oh, he was real quick,” Isbell told the Indianapolis Star.

“The biggest issue was the jack. I had a pitiful jack and he worked with that jack until he got it right.”

“He wanted to make sure I had what I needed and was safe before he left,” she added.

Leonard, a second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, led the NFL in tackles in his rookie year, helping the Colts make the AFC divisional playoffs.

Isbell told the Indianapolis Star’s sports reporter that Leonard has grown a lot since he sat in her classroom.

“Darius was finding himself at that time, so I was tough on him,” she said.

“He was the student that was kind of the class clown. He played a little bit. He had some friends and they wanted to make biology interesting. We had our differences.”

Leonard was back in his hometown to participate in an Easter egg hunt for children in the community.

Isbell told reporters she’s proud of her former student, and everything he does for the community.

“You never know what your students are going to be as an educator,” she said. “You just know you’ve got to give them all that you’ve got.

