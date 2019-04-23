Lori Loughlin removed from all ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 material

Season 6 of Hallmark’s hit show When Calls the Heart is coming back, but there is no trace of actress Lori Loughlin.

When Calls the Heart has been on hiatus since news of Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Following news of the scandal, Hallmark removed Loughlin from her ongoing projects with the network, including When Calls the Heart, and she’s now been removed from the show’s Season 6 material.

New promotional posters were released for Season 6 of Hallmark’s show with a return date and no trace of Loughlin.

The original poster was released in February before Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged following their alleged connection to the college admission scandal.

It featured Loughlin and Jack Wagner at the top with Erin Krakow. The new poster only features Krakow at the top, while the rest of the cast is below.

Reports surfaced recently claiming that Hallmark had gone back and edited the 54-year-old actress out of any scenes in the remaining season.

The Hope Valley homecoming is just around the corner! #Hearties, celebrate the return of When Calls the Heart with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, May 5 9pm/8c and Monday, May 6 at 8pm/7c! 💕 pic.twitter.com/pgZDg2cCKp — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) April 22, 2019

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty on April 15 to charges that they had allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

The couple is among 50 prominent parents, athletic coaches and others charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scam that has embroiled elite schools across the U.S., such as Stanford, Georgetown and Yale.

Loughlin and Giannulli filed court documents waiving their right to appear for an arraignment and entering not guilty pleas to the two charges against them. The judge granted their requests, meaning they will not have to show up at Boston’s federal court to be arraigned.

Thirty-three wealthy parents were charged last month in what authorities have called the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department. They are accused of paying admissions consultant Rick Singer to rig standardized test scores and bribe college coaches and other insiders to get their children into selective schools.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with allegedly paying bribes to have their daughters designated as crew recruits to USC, even though neither of them is a rower. Authorities say Loughlin and Giannulli helped create fake athletic profiles for the teens by sending Singer photos of their teens posing on rowing machines.

After their older daughter was admitted to USC, authorities say Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing line had long been a Target brand until recently, sent Singer an email with the subject line “Trojan happiness,” thanking him for his “efforts and end result!”

Prosecutors added a money laundering conspiracy charge against Loughlin, Giannulli and more than a dozen other parents who are still fighting the case, increasing the pressure on them to plead guilty. Several other parents who were indicted alongside Loughlin and Giannulli have also filed court documents entering not guilty pleas.

Each of the charges against Loughlin and Giannulli calls for up to 20 years in prison, although first-time offenders would get only a small fraction of that if convicted.

—With files from the Associated Press