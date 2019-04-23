Billboard seeks support for Lorne Grabher as licence plate battle goes to court

The case of a man battling the Nova Scotia government for a licence plate bearing his contentious family name is in the courts – and on the streets – this week.

Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate his personalized licence plate since it was revoked in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint that it supports sexual violence against women.

A hearing begins Wednesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

A billboard featuring a stylized version of his licence plate – it reads “Support Lorne Grabher” in the spot where “Nova Scotia” usually goes – has gone up on a main thoroughfare in Halifax’s north end.

His case is backed by the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is also selling “Grabher” bumper stickers to help raise awareness and funds for the case.

Grabher first purchased the personalized licence plate as a gift for his late father around 1990, and he says it expressed family pride in their Austrian-German heritage.