Entertainment
April 23, 2019 11:22 am
Updated: April 23, 2019 11:25 am

Kodak Black cancels all Canadian concert dates following arrest at border

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Kodak Black performs onstage during the Dying to Live tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
A A

Kodak Black has cancelled the remainder of his shows on the Canadian leg of the Dying to Live tour after being arrested and charged with possession of a weapon and drugs at the U.S.-Canada border last week in Lewiston, N.Y.

Story continues below

The 21-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was set to perform in Montreal on Monday night but did not appear. He was also scheduled to perform in Toronto on April 23 and Vancouver on May 7.

The news was confirmed by Live Nation, which attributed the cancellations to “unforeseen circumstances” in a statement published to Facebook.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver have been cancelled. Ticketholders can receive refunds at point of purchase,” the statement read.

The rapper was put on a US$20,000 cash bond or a $40,000 bond. Kapri was released from the Niagara County Jail last Thursday.

WATCH: Rapper Kodak Black released from Niagara County jail, uses wads of cash to cover face

READ MORE: Kodak Black arrested at U.S.-Canada border for gun, drug possession

Before he was arrested, Kapri and three associates were reportedly attempting to re-enter the U.S. from Canada.

New York state troopers were called to investigate after the group was detained by American border patrol officers.

Kapri was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge, according to Buffalo news network WIVB.

He was reportedly driving a Cadillac Escalade with a temporary California registration. Upon inspection, authorities found marijuana and an undeclared Glock 9mm pistol, WIVB reported.

One of Kapri’s cohorts was reportedly driving a Porsche in which police say they found a gun along with two additional handguns — which were loaded — and a stash of marijuana hidden in its trunk, according to USA Today.

Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Oct. 23, 2018 in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

READ MORE: Justin Bieber joins chorus against Laura Ingraham — ‘You should be fired’

In addition to Kapri, three additional men are now facing charges. Madarrow Smith, 20, and Stetson President, 24, have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The accused’s court dates are currently scheduled to take place sometime in May.

It’s currently unclear whether Kapri has been banned from re-entering Canada.

Kodak Black attends the ‘Dying To Live’ album listening party at Harlem Parish on Dec. 12, 2018 in New York City.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

READ MORE: Veld 2019: Cardi B, Skrillex, Tiesto to play Toronto-area festival

As of this writing, neither Kapri nor his representatives have commented on the cancellations.

The Canadian concert dates currently remain cancelled and likely will not be rescheduled.

Refunds are now available through Ticketmaster to all Kodak Black concert ticketholders.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kodak Black
Kodak Black arrest
Kodak Black arrested
Kodak Black Canada
Kodak Black cancellations
Kodak Black charges
Kodak Black Montreal
Kodak Black possession
Kodak Black postpones tour
Kodak Black Toronto
Kodak Black tour
Kodak Black tour cancellation
Kodak Black Vancouver

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.