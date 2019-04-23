Kodak Black cancels all Canadian concert dates following arrest at border

Kodak Black has cancelled the remainder of his shows on the Canadian leg of the Dying to Live tour after being arrested and charged with possession of a weapon and drugs at the U.S.-Canada border last week in Lewiston, N.Y.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was set to perform in Montreal on Monday night but did not appear. He was also scheduled to perform in Toronto on April 23 and Vancouver on May 7.

The news was confirmed by Live Nation, which attributed the cancellations to “unforeseen circumstances” in a statement published to Facebook.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver have been cancelled. Ticketholders can receive refunds at point of purchase,” the statement read.

The rapper was put on a US$20,000 cash bond or a $40,000 bond. Kapri was released from the Niagara County Jail last Thursday.

WATCH: Rapper Kodak Black released from Niagara County jail, uses wads of cash to cover face

READ MORE: Kodak Black arrested at U.S.-Canada border for gun, drug possession

Before he was arrested, Kapri and three associates were reportedly attempting to re-enter the U.S. from Canada.

New York state troopers were called to investigate after the group was detained by American border patrol officers.

Kapri was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge, according to Buffalo news network WIVB.

He was reportedly driving a Cadillac Escalade with a temporary California registration. Upon inspection, authorities found marijuana and an undeclared Glock 9mm pistol, WIVB reported.

One of Kapri’s cohorts was reportedly driving a Porsche in which police say they found a gun along with two additional handguns — which were loaded — and a stash of marijuana hidden in its trunk, according to USA Today.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber joins chorus against Laura Ingraham — ‘You should be fired’

In addition to Kapri, three additional men are now facing charges. Madarrow Smith, 20, and Stetson President, 24, have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The accused’s court dates are currently scheduled to take place sometime in May.

It’s currently unclear whether Kapri has been banned from re-entering Canada.

READ MORE: Veld 2019: Cardi B, Skrillex, Tiesto to play Toronto-area festival

As of this writing, neither Kapri nor his representatives have commented on the cancellations.

The Canadian concert dates currently remain cancelled and likely will not be rescheduled.

Refunds are now available through Ticketmaster to all Kodak Black concert ticketholders.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis