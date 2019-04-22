Knife pulled out at a bar during a sports argument: Guelph police

Guelph police say a sports argument at a bar on Victoria Road South got a little too heated on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the watering hole at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Police said two men were drinking and watching a game on TV and when they started arguing about it, one man allegedly pulled out a folding knife and pointed it towards the other.

No one was hurt and a 50-year-old man was arrested.

The suspect was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He will appear in court in June.

Police didn’t say which game the two men were arguing about.