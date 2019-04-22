Crime
April 22, 2019 12:26 pm

Knife pulled out at a bar during a sports argument: Guelph police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a man has been charged after a knife was pulled out during a sports argument.

Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A A

Guelph police say a sports argument at a bar on Victoria Road South got a little too heated on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the watering hole at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Police said two men were drinking and watching a game on TV and when they started arguing about it, one man allegedly pulled out a folding knife and pointed it towards the other.

READ MORE: Guelph police rescue woman from Speed River

No one was hurt and a 50-year-old man was arrested.

The suspect was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He will appear in court in June.

Police didn’t say which game the two men were arguing about.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph bar fight
Guelph bar fight knife
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Guelph police bar fight
Guelph police bar fight knife

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.