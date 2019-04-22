Diocese of London condemns Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka

Bishop Ronald Fabbro of the Diocese of London is condemning the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka that killed at least 290 people as “shocking and cruel.”

Co-ordinated bombings at three churches and three luxury hotels — carried out by seven suicide bombers — wounded another 500.

“Along with the rest of the world, I learned this morning of the shocking and cruel terror attacks in Sri Lanka,” Fabbro said in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘It was panic mode’ — Witness describes aftermath of Sri Lankan bomb attacks

“Easter Sunday is our most holy day, a joyful day that has turned to tears for the innocents who have been injured and killed. These deliberate assaults were not just against our brothers and sisters but on everyone who values life, love and peace. Together with Pope Francis and on behalf of the faithful of the Diocese of London, I condemn these acts of hatred and express our sorrow for the victims and their families.”

READ MORE: 290 dead in Sri Lanka bombings; no reports of Canadians affected

The federal government is warning Canadians in Sri Lanka to limit their movements and obey local authorities, saying the situation in the country remains “volatile” and more attacks are possible.

Most of the people killed were Sri Lankan, but the government says at least 27 foreigners are among the dead. No Canadian casualties have been reported.