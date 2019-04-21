St. Albert group holds spring cleaning event on Easter Sunday

A group dedicated its Easter Sunday to help clean up their community.

About 15 to 20 people came out to pick up trash in St. Albert on Sunday. The event was led by a resident who aimed to clean up neighbourhoods in the city in celebration of Earth Day.

“It started out kind of small, and the interest kind of grew. The city contacted me. The next thing you know, we’re here, and there’s quite a few people that have turned out,” event organizer Shelby Reiling said.

Organizers provided bags and gloves, and volunteers did the rest, cleaning areas of their choosing in St. Albert.

“A lot of people wouldn’t take that first step in doing this so I’m happy to have organized it and get people out that want to help the environment,” Reiling said.

Reiling hopes to hold a similar event in the near future.