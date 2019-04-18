19 eco-friendly products to shop for in honour of Earth Day

Earth Day gives people around the world the opportunity to celebrate the planet we all live on by taking part in activities like planting trees, cleaning up litter or simply enjoying nature through hiking or gardening.

There are many television shows educating audiences — like Netflix’s natural history series Our Planet — with never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats, while also revealing why the natural world matters to us all and what steps must be taken to preserve it.

In honour of Earth Day — which falls on Monday, April 22 — green your routine and learn easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint.

WATCH BELOW: Earth Day activities

In addition to recycling, eating local in-season food, turning off lights when you don’t need them, and paying attention to water use, another way to contribute to preserving the earth is to shop naturally and consciously.

READ MORE: Earth Hour 2019: Turning off lights won’t save the planet but these ‘green’ actions will

If you’re hoping to incorporate more environmentally-friendly products in your everyday life, Global News has put together a list of 19 eco-friendly items in celebration of Earth Day.

TO112 All Natural Products

Hair care and lifestyle brand, TO112 , offers a range of all natural products with ingredients that have been consciously sourced and never tested on animals.

Their Palo Santo candle is made completely of beeswax and a custom blend of essential oils encased in a 100 per cent recyclable, glass canister; their Activate incense sticks are naturally fragranced with an all-natural blend of wood, spice, and floral oils.

Treat yourself to a 100 per cent natural lip balm made with pure beeswax and Tamanu oil. Counter the effects of aging by allowing your hair and skin to retain its natural moisture as you sleep with a pillowcase made of 100 per cent silk.

Founded by Luis Pacheco, TO112 actively seeks alternative ingredients to improve wellness and reduce their impact.

Prices: $18 for their Activate incense sticks , $24 for the Beeswax Lip Care Kit, $55 for their Palo Santo candle, and $125 for the Restore silk pillowcase.

Available online at TO112 or Alibi Cutting Room, Medulla & Co. (Queen West and Yorkville locations), The Fly Collective, Kathleen Sou Hair Artists and Press Market.

Contiki’s Travel Water Bottle

Contiki, the original travel company offering global adventures exclusively to 18-35-year-old’s, has introduced a new foldable, travel-friendly water bottle as part of its ongoing sustainability program dubbed ‘Contiki Cares powered by TreadRight’. Made from 100 per cent recycled material packaging, this sleek silicone-based water bottle is not only collapsible, but it also comes with an advanced built-in filtration system that removes 99.95 per cent of bacteria, creating clean, safe drinking water wherever you are in the world. Pop in the filtration tube and carbon pouch, which lasts for up to 100 refills, pour tap water in the bottle as you normally would and get clean drinking water.

Price: $15 for the complete set.

Available for purchase online at contiki.com.

Flow Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is a naturally alkaline spring water, sourced out of a sustainable spring in Bruce County, Ontario. It is packaged in the eco-friendly Tetra Pak (which is both recyclable and renewable) and packed with electrolytes and minerals for an all-around wellness water that is mindful to the earth and the body. Flow comes in original and 6 organic flavours that have no juice, no sugar and no calories:

Cucumber + mint

Lemon + ginger

Strawberry + rose

Watermelon + lime

Grapefruit + elderflower

Blackberry + hibiscus

Prices range from $20.06-$23.89 for a case of 12 x 500mL.

Available online and in-stores.

Pink Buddha Life Yoga Mats

Pink Buddha Life Yoga Mats are eco-friendly, non-toxic (free from BPAs, phthalates, latex), and made in the U.S. The company says they are designed with intention. Each mat conveys a message, such as “Follow Your Dreams,” “Transformation,” “Strenght and Power,” and “Step Into The Flow.” Each mat supports one of the following charitable organizations: I Am the Girl, Big Green, Save the Elephants, and Gentle Barn.

Prices range from $78-$98.

Available online at pinkbuddhalife.com.

Burt’s Bees Itch Soothing Dog Shampoo with Honeysuckle

This comforting, soothing shampoo is a perfect remedy for dry, itchy skin and is said to be gentle enough for every day. It and all the Burt’s Bees for dogs products are made with almost 100 per cent natural ingredients, are pH balanced for dogs, contain no colourants or sulfates and are cruelty-free.

Price: $24.99

Available at any of PetSmart’s 128 stores across Canada or online at PetSmart.ca

Helmm

Helmm is the first eco-friendly refillable natural deodorant and antiperspirant. It utilizes 60 per cent less plastic than pharmacy brands. The modern industrial design includes refill cartridges that click in and out. The health-conscious proprietary formula is free of parabens, phthalates, talc, triclosan, sulfates and aluminum. Fragrances include Trailblazer, Coastline, Hudson and Night Market.

Prices: Starter Kit starts at $28-$40, refills are $14 with free shipping.

Available online at helmm.com.

Maui Moisture’s Colour Protection + Sea Minerals Shampoo and Conditioner

Inspired by the ocean, Maui Moisture’s Colour Protection + Sea Minerals Shampoo and Conditioner is the ultimate duo to dive deep into hydration and help hair colour stay vibrant. The company says these products refresh and protect hair from colour fade with gentle surfactants, infused with Sea Minerals, Algae, and Sea Kelp to ensure your hair stay fresh and shiny.

All Maui Moisture products include a base of natural ingredients of 100 per cent aloe juice and coconut water. Maui Moisture products contain no parabens, no silicones, no sulfates, no gluten, no synthetic dyes, no mineral oils, and are packaged in post-consumer recycled containers.

Price: $10.99 each

Available at Walmart and Amazon.

Pioneer Nespresso India

The limited edition “Original Swiss Army Knife” is the fourth consecutive release coming out of the partnership between Swiss brands, Victorinox and Nespresso. Victorinox uses 100 per cent recycled steel in the manufacture of its knives as less energy is consumed in the processing stage when using this material. The green aluminum casing is made from recycled Nespresso capsules.

Price: $66

Available at the Toronto Bloor St. Victorinox and you can also visit www.swissarmy.ca to find your local retailer.

Vaya Tyffyn Lunch Box

Tyffyn is a revolutionary lunchbox which the manufacturer says is designed to ensure that you enjoy your meal at its freshest. Made from food-grade stainless steel, Vaya Tyffyn uses vacuum insulation technology to keep your food the way you pack it, warm or cold, for five hours. Tyffyn offers food-grade stainless steel, BPA free and FDA approved leakproof double-shot lids for each compartment and leakproof partitions for more variety in each meal. The optional bag mat is a stylish carrying case that helps maintain temperature and also doubles as a placemat.

Prices range from $58-$74.

Available online at vayalife.com/ca-en/.

Dresden

Dresden, the Australian eco-chic, sustainable eyewear brand, has officially launched in Canada. Dresden describes itself as ethically, socially and environmentally sustainable across all of their operations — bringing their high-quality, sustainably-made prescription glasses and sunglasses to Canadians. The stylish frames are made from ultra-durable and beautifully lightweight, fully recyclable nylon.

Waste reduction plays a vast part in all Dresden’s decisions. Their zero-waste, closed-loop manufacturing system has resulted in a staggering 99 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions, compared with traditional metal-hinged glasses. Dresden’s owned manufacturing facility has given them the opportunity to take further strides in eco-sustainability, creating limited-edition collections made from recycled plastics and waste materials such as wood composite, recycled Australian money, plastic lids and ocean waste.

Prices begin at $49

Available online at dresden.vision/ca/

SHOOFIE

SHOOFIE is a bag that solves the age-old problem of how to carry your fancy shoes. One bag with two luxuriously lined pockets, SHOOFIE’s unique and patented design keeps your shoes together but separate so they never touch. Available in a slew of sprint/summer ready prints and colours, SHOOFIE is made in Canada (ethically and sustainably).

All of the materials used are either organic cottons or deadstock. SHOOFIE’s patented design loves all shoe sizes.

Prices range from $45-$85.

Available online at shoofie.com.

Sustainable clothing and accessories from eBay.ca

Thrifting or second-hand shopping is an affordable way to implement sustainable shopping habits. eBay.ca offers a curated collection of sustainable clothing and accessories including preloved luxury handbags, vegan leather, ethical and sustainable brands and fabrics.

Price for Celine Tri-Color Pony Hair and Leather Mini Luggage Tote Bag: $1,954

Available on eBay.ca.

ESPE Sallie Vegan Leather Women’s Fashion Backpack

Sallie is a medium-sized backpack with contrasting colours and light gold detailing. It’s the perfect size to store all your essentials while on the go. ESPE notes that it has never used leather or any other animal-based materials. This company is an all-vegan company that uses a durable, synthetic leather called poly-urethane (PU-leather) that’s more environmentally-friendly and resilient than PVC or vinyl.

Prices for the backpacks range from $76-$87.

Available online at espe.ca and on eBay.ca.

Recycled Cotton Woven Diamond Sofa blanket

This recycled cotton woven diamond sofa blanket throw is made of 100 per cent recycled cotton. Each throw is 120×180 and comes in turquoise, red, sage, black, and purple.

Price: $35

Available online at eBay.ca.

Bamboo Charcuterie Platter and Knife Set

This durable bamboo board starts out as a cutting board and can then be transformed into a fancy serving tray. Down below, it comes with a four-piece stainless steel knife set. Crafted out of high-quality bamboo for superior performance and longevity, this cutting board is designed to transform into a serving tray quickly and easily. This board is hand wash only and the dimensions (L x W) are: 13 x 13 inches.

Price: $32

Available online at eBay.ca.

Organic CLIF Fruit Smoothie Filled Bars

Made in Canada with organic ingredients, CLIF Fruit Smoothie Filled is the first energy bar inspired by classic smoothie ingredients like fruit, nut butters and seeds. The bars are available in three flavours: Strawberry Banana, Wild Blueberry Acai and Tart Cherry Berry.

Price: $1.99 per bar or $6.99/7.99 per multipack

Available at major retailers such as Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart Canada, Sobeys and most natural retailers.

Stainless Steel Straws

Staples’ kitchen basics stainless steel straws includes four stainless steel drinking straws and a cleaning tool.

Price: $7.99

Available at Staples.

Rechargeable Batteries

Duracell’s rechargeable batteries include 4 AA rechargeable batteries and are guaranteed to last five years.

Price: $19.00 4/pack

Available at Staples.

Bonterra Organic Vineyards

As the first zero waste certified wine company, Earth-friendly winemaking is at its core, which led them to become the first winery to sign the Paris Climate Agreement. Bonterra’s line of organic wines including Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, as well as the new release of the Sauvignon Blanc.

Prices ranges from $19.95–$21.95.

Available at the LCBO.

READ MORE: 19 eco-friendly products to shop for in honour of Earth Day

Do you have an eco-friendly item that you would recommend? Send your suggestion through the contact form below.