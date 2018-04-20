17 eco-friendly products to shop for in honour of Earth Day

Earth Day gives people around the world the opportunity to celebrate the planet we all live on by taking part in activities like planting trees, cleaning up litter or simply enjoying nature through hiking or gardening.

In honour of Earth Day — which falls on April 22 — green your routine and learn easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint.

In addition to recycling, turning off lights when you don’t need them, and paying attention to water use, another way to contribute to preserving the earth is to shop naturally and consciously.

If you’re hoping to incorporate more environmentally-friendly products in your everyday life, Global News has put together a list of 17 eco-friendly items in celebration of Earth Day.

OneCoffee

Canadian company OneCoffee has created a 100 per cent compostable single-serve coffee pod product made with organic, fair trade coffee that will help reduce the country’s pod trash problem with a made-in-Canada solution.

Price: $9.99 per box (12 pods per box).

Available at major retailers and specialty stores across Canada including Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Whole Foods Markets and independent natural food stores.

Mistana’s Cordova End Table

This eco-friendly end table is inspired by natural elements, with a distinctive design offering a teak wood slab top with a base of crisscrossing sticks sitting below.This handcrafted table is made out of natural materials.

Price: $86.99

Available at Wayfair

IKEA’s JOFRID Cushion Cover

IKEA’s JOFRID cushion cover is made of cotton and linen, both natural materials, but they’ve been dyed in a more natural way. IKEA has revived an old tradition of dyeing with the help of nature’s colours in order to reduce the environmental impact. This is part of a pioneering project at IKEA utilizing a completely new way of dyeing textiles using agricultural waste products such as leaves, nutshells and orange peels that would otherwise be thrown out.

Price: $14.99

Available at IKEA

The Twillery Co. Defoe Bamboo 5-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

This five-piece bathroom accessory set is crafted from eco-friendly and water-resistant bamboo in a light, natural stain. The set includes a waste bin, soap/lotion dispenser, cube-shaped box, hand towel tray and toothbrush holder.

Price: $89.99

Available at Wayfair

IKEA’s GULVED bedspread

This linen is a renewable and biodegradable fibre that uses less energy, less water and less fertilizers when cultivated. The wadding inside the bedspread is made with 95 per cent recycled PET (Recycled polyethylene terephthalate — a safe, non-toxic, strong, lightweight, flexible material that is 100 per cent recyclable.)

Price: $89.99

Available at IKEA

Good Earth’s Hathikuli Organic loose leaf tea

This organic loose leaf tea comes from the largest integrated organic farm in India and only includes one ingredient which is Hathikuli Plantation organic black tea.

Price: $9.09 (2.5 oz loose tea or 15 tea sachets)

Available at Good Earth

The Honest Company Multi-Surface Cleaner

This multi-surface cleaner offers a naturally fresh way to safely clean and remove dirt and buildup from all surfaces and items. It is a non-toxic, biodegradable, plant-based cleaning product from The Honest Company, which was founded by Jessica Alba and Christopher Gavigan as a way to bring safe, eco-friendly products into the homes of families.

Price: $6.99

Available at Indigo

The House Of Marley’s Get Together Mini Portable Audio System

The House of Marley incorporates high-tech audio equipment with earth-friendly and sustainable materials like recycled plastics, bamboo, organic cork, metals and Forest Stewardship Council-certified woods (managed with consideration toward the environment, guaranteeing that harvested trees will be replaced and regenerated naturally.)

Price: $179.99

Available at The House of Marley

Zazubean Organic Chocolates

All ingredients in Zazubean chocolates are 100 per cent organic certified by USDA (The United States Department of Agriculture), which ensures consumers that all ingredients in the chocolates are grown, processed and handled in a way that is consistent with the national organic standards. Each chocolate bar is organic, gluten-free, soy-free and GMO-free.

Price: Ranges from $3.99 per bar or $59.99 for a 12 pack of chocolate bars to $100 for a 24 pack of chocolate bars.

Available at major retailers such as Loblaws, London Drugs, Healthy Planet or online.

CLIF Nut Butter Filled Energy Bars

Made in Canada with organic Canadian oats, CLIF Nut Butter Filled energy bars are available in four flavours: Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Coconut Almond Butter and Peanut Butter.

Price: $1.99 per bar or $6.99/7.99 per multipack

Available at major retailers such as Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart Canada, Sobeys and most natural retailers.

Burt’s Bees Shed Control Dog Shampoo

This shampoo offers a solution to strengthening weak hair while reducing breakage. All the Burt’s Bees for dogs products are made with almost 100 per cent natural ingredients, are pH balanced for dogs, contain no colourants or sulfates and are cruelty-free.

Price: $13.99

Available at any of PetSmart’s 128 stores across Canada or online at PetSmart.ca

Earth Rated Unscented Dog Waste Bags

These dog waste bags are made from recycled content and fit into standard leash dispensers, meaning they’re easily refillable.

Price: $7.49 (120 count)

Available at any of PetSmart’s 128 stores across Canada or online at PetSmart.ca

Abeego Beeswax Food Wrap

Abeego’s Beeswax Food Wraps are made with beeswax, tree resin, organic jojoba oil infused into a hemp and organic cotton cloth. They are also reusable, lasting one year or longer.

Abeego also created the Abeego Twists, which are made out of the scraps and waste from their wraps, and turned into a twist tie in the garden or a firestarter for camping or wood stove.

Price: Ranges from $15 – $195

Available online or at many stores around Canada.

Lippy Girl’s Vegotastic Vegan Lipgloss

These vegan lipglosses are made with Ecocert plant-based oils and waxes, then pigmented with purely top-grade minerals. They are offered in five different shades and are packed with moisturizing extracts from organic jojoba, castor seed and shea butter.

Price: $22

Available at lippygirl.com

ESPE’s Harmony medium-size shoulder bag

This two-tone layered bag from the Toronto-based company ESPE is made out of polyurethane (a polymer composed of organic units). It features top magnetic closure, front and back pockets with magnetic closure, two side pockets, interior zipper divider and interior zipper and slip pockets.

Price: $82

Available online at espe.ca

ESPE’s Truth iSmart purse

ESPE’s Truth iSmart purse made from polyurethane comes with a detachable and adjustable long shoulder strap. There are 17 built-in card slots, one window slot, two zipper compartments, a chequebook slot and a pen loop.

Price: $52

Availabe at espe.ca

Willand’s Wool Backpack

This backpack is made with wool, which reduces the use of polyester. Wool is 100 per cent natural and it’s a bi-product of sheep that they need to get rid of. This wool is also totally decomposable when the bag is disposed of.

Price: $88

Available at willlandoutdoors.com.

Do you have an eco-friendly item that you would recommend? Send your suggestion through the contact form below.