Celebrating Earth Day in Montreal

Next Monday, April 22 is Earth Day, do you know what you will be doing to mark the occasion?

Earth Day Canada has chosen to focus on bringing outdoor play back into the daily lives of children and youth at home, as well as at school and in our communities.

“Get outside. Get away from your computers, your laptops and enjoy it,” says Global’s green contributor Danny Payne.

At Earth Day activities happening in Montreal, connecting to nature isn’t just reserved for kids.

Take a guided tour of the world’s first commercial rooftop greenhouse when Lufa farms opens its doors to the public this Easter weekend.

Lufa farms is known for its customizable weekly food baskets, filled with local produce and products such as eggs, dairy, pasta, bread and meat from local partners.

On Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 you can meet the Lufa team and see how they grow vegetables on Montreal’s rooftops year-round.

Registration is free but you must register online before visiting.

“Dress appropriately because they [the greenhouses] can get a bit warm.”

Contribute to biodiversity and environmental protection while spending time outdoors collecting waste at Mount Royal Park.

The annual Mount Royal clean up takes place after Earth Day on Sunday, May 5th at 8:45 a.m.

Teams of up to fifteen people can register. Registration is in-person on the day of, at the Mount Royal chalet.

Don’t worry about gear as it is all provided.

“You just go along the mountain and clean it up for those springtime walks, those summertime walks, or dare I say it autumn as well,” Payne said.

Learn about what you can do outdoors, indoors at the Redpath Museum Family Discovery Workshop.

On Sunday, April 28 in honour of Earth Day, learn about ancient cultures and gardens from ancient Egypt, while comparing them to modern gardens and gardening techniques used today.

At the family-friendly event, kids get to plant their own seed.

“That connection with nature continues long after the event,” said Payne.

Continuing all year long is a new initiative by Best Buy. In a recent report by the World Economic Forum, electronic waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world.

In 2018 alone, humans produced nearly 48.5-million tonnes of e-waste.

To combat this, Best Buy now takes in your electronic goods for e-cycling or they can be redeemable for Best Buy vouchers.

“By using these services we send a message to Best Buy and other businesses that we as consumers want them to keep stepping up their green game,” said Payne.