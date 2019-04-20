Road closures planned for Toronto Easter parade Sunday

The annual Toronto Beaches Lions’ Easter parade is set to happen Sunday in the city’s east end, and a number of road closures are planned for the event.

People are expected to line up along Queen Street East before the parade kicks off at 2 p.m., starting at Neville Park Boulevard.

Some road closures are expected to begin at 10 a.m. before full road closures take effect closer to the beginning of the parade.

READ MORE: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto — Easter long weekend

Queen Street East will be partially closed from Munro Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road beginning in the morning.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., Queen Street East will be fully closed from Woodbine Avenue to Fallingbrook Road.

Woodbine Avenue will also be closed from Queen Street East to Lakeshore Boulevard East, and Lakeshore Boulevard East will be closed from Coxwell to Woodbine avenues.

All roads are expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m.

TTC buses and streetcars will be rerouted away from the area as well.

WATCH: Easter dinner alternatives to meet guests’ dietary needs

While the road closures may cause headaches for some drivers on Sunday, it’s important to note that police said they will not be enforcing some on-street parking laws this weekend.

Parking enforcement officers will not be checking pay-and-display or metered areas and rush hour routes, but all other laws will continue to be enforced, according to police.