What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto: Easter long weekend

The first long weekend of spring has arrived. Here is what you can expect to be open and closed during the Easter long weekend.

What’s open:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre and Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills are open all weekend long. Check their websites for hours.

Major tourist attractions such as the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Hockey Hall of Fame, Casa Loma, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum and the Ontario Science Centre are open throughout the long weekend.

Most movie theatres are open on holidays.

Retail businesses in designated tourist areas (Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District) have the option to stay open.

Regular daytime and nighttime curbside collection will not be impacted but other waste management services might be affected.

High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm are open.

Centennial Park and Allan Gardens conservatories are open throughout the weekend for free admission to their Easter flower shows.

What’s closed:

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed Friday and Monday. This includes Toronto City Hall, Service Canada and Service Ontario stores.

Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled on both Friday and Monday.

Most GTA malls, banks and retail, including the LCBO and Beer Stores, are closed Friday and Sunday.

Most grocery stores are closed on Friday.

Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday

TRANSIT IN THE CITY

Good Friday:

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is operating on holiday service. TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier, at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not be running on the holiday.

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule.

The Good Friday procession held by the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Little Italy will cause TTC diversions and road closures from 2:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m. The area affected is College Street to Dundas Street West between Bathurst Street and Ossington Avenue. Streetcars and buses will be diverted around this area.

The Toronto Ferry service will be operating on holiday hours.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday:

TTC will operate as normal for these days.

GO Transit will operate as normal for these days.