Victim identified in Winnipeg’s 13th homicide of 2019
Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 13th homicide of the year.
Police were called to the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue just after 3 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports that a man had been shot in the city’s North End.
The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Joselito Fernandez of Winnipeg.
Homicide investigators are now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone in the area who has video surveillance or may have heard or seen something unusual overnight is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.
Any other information can be provided to the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
