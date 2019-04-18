Police watchdog investigating after cyclist accuses Winnipeg cop of assault
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after receiving a complaint that a Winnipeg police officer allegedly assaulted a cyclist.
The man was cycling home from work around 3 a.m. on April 12 when a police car stopped him and told he matched the description of a wanted man on a bike with a backpack.
READ MORE: Watchdog investigating death of 56-year-old man in Winnipeg police custody
The cyclist says after he refused to hand the backpack over, the officer pepper-sprayed him and threatened him with a baton.
The Independent Investigation Unit says the man suffered no serious injuries.
Anyone who may have seen the incident can call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
WATCH: B.C.’s civilian police watchdog releases its report into a fatal police-involved shooting (February, 2019)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.