Police watchdog investigating after cyclist accuses Winnipeg cop of assault

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after receiving a complaint that a Winnipeg police officer allegedly assaulted a cyclist.

The man was cycling home from work around 3 a.m. on April 12 when a police car stopped him and told he matched the description of a wanted man on a bike with a backpack.

The cyclist says after he refused to hand the backpack over, the officer pepper-sprayed him and threatened him with a baton.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the man suffered no serious injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the incident can call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

