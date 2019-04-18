Crime
April 18, 2019 11:36 pm

Police watchdog investigating after cyclist accuses Winnipeg cop of assault

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The IIU is investigating after a Winnipeg police officer allegedly assaulted a cyclist.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News
A A

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after receiving a complaint that a Winnipeg police officer allegedly assaulted a cyclist.

The man was cycling home from work around 3 a.m. on April 12 when a police car stopped him and told he matched the description of a wanted man on a bike with a backpack.

READ MORE: Watchdog investigating death of 56-year-old man in Winnipeg police custody

The cyclist says after he refused to hand the backpack over, the officer pepper-sprayed him and threatened him with a baton.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the man suffered no serious injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the incident can call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

WATCH: B.C.’s civilian police watchdog releases its report into a fatal police-involved shooting (February, 2019)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Cyclist
IIU
Independent Investigation Unit
Manitoba police watchdog
Police
Police Watchdog
winnipeg
Winnipeg Police Officer

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.