Watchdog investigating death of 56-year-old man in Winnipeg police custody

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in police custody Tuesday evening.

Police said they answered a call about an assault and a disturbance at a home in the North Point Douglas area, where they found an injured man who was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A 56-year-old suspect was found near Main Street and Sutherland Avenue. Police said he was arrested and brought to the police station for processing, but was later discovered unresponsive in a holding room and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Because the death occurred in a police facility, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has started an investigation.

