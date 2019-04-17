Watchdog investigating death of 56-year-old man in Winnipeg police custody
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in police custody Tuesday evening.
Police said they answered a call about an assault and a disturbance at a home in the North Point Douglas area, where they found an injured man who was taken to hospital in stable condition.
A 56-year-old suspect was found near Main Street and Sutherland Avenue. Police said he was arrested and brought to the police station for processing, but was later discovered unresponsive in a holding room and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Because the death occurred in a police facility, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has started an investigation.
