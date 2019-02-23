Man dead from gunshot wounds after Winnipeg police open fire, says IIU

The province’s police watchdog says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

The Manitoba Independent Investigations Unit said they were notified by police immediately after the shooting and “a team of investigators was deployed.”

Police have an apartment building on Colony Street in downtown Winnipeg taped off.

There were no available details about the man or what led to the shooting.

