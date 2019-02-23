Crime
February 23, 2019 3:22 pm
Updated: February 23, 2019 3:44 pm

Man dead from gunshot wounds after Winnipeg police open fire, says IIU

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Cadet cruiser sits outside of apartment on Colony Street

Michael Draven / Global News
The province’s police watchdog says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

The Manitoba Independent Investigations Unit said they were notified by police immediately after the shooting and “a team of investigators was deployed.”

Police have an apartment building on Colony Street in downtown Winnipeg taped off.

There were no available details about the man or what led to the shooting.

Watch for more information as it becomes available.

Global News
