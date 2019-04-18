Winnipeg police investigate ‘serious assault’ in North End

Winnipeg police were called just after 3 a.m. to a ‘serious assault’ in the city’s North End.

Cst. Jay Murray says one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Selkirk Avenue is closed between Sgt. Tommy Price Street and Battery Street.

Officers are expected to remain in the area throughout the day as they continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made.

Global News will bring more information as it becomes available.