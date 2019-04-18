Entertainment
April 18, 2019 5:10 pm
Updated: April 18, 2019 5:12 pm

Cheech and Chong’s ‘O Cannabis Tour’ coming to Budweiser Gardens this fall

By Staff 980 CFPL

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong in Los Angeles, California on April 17, 2018.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
The legendary American-Canadian stoner comedy duo Cheech and Chong will be hitting the stage this fall at London’s Budweiser Gardens.

London is among 14 stops on the Grammy-winning pair’s upcoming cross-country “O Cannabis Tour,” aimed at celebrating the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada.

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, known best for their counter-culture comedy routines, nine comedy albums, and their hit 1978 film “Up In Smoke,” will take the Start.ca Performance Stage on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m., ranging in price from $68 to $128.

The tour begins Sept. 22 in Toronto, and ends Oct. 10 in Abbotsford, B.C.

