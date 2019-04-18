Cheech and Chong’s ‘O Cannabis Tour’ coming to Budweiser Gardens this fall

The legendary American-Canadian stoner comedy duo Cheech and Chong will be hitting the stage this fall at London’s Budweiser Gardens.

London is among 14 stops on the Grammy-winning pair’s upcoming cross-country “O Cannabis Tour,” aimed at celebrating the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada.

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, known best for their counter-culture comedy routines, nine comedy albums, and their hit 1978 film “Up In Smoke,” will take the Start.ca Performance Stage on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m., ranging in price from $68 to $128.

The tour begins Sept. 22 in Toronto, and ends Oct. 10 in Abbotsford, B.C.

