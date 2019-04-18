N.B. man sentenced to 1 year behind bars for abandoning, starving dog to death

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to one year behind bars for abandoning and leaving his dog to starve to death.

“Mr Springer, you failed totally in your obligations not only to the dog but to society in general,” Judge Julian Dickson stated Thursday, as he handed down Kyle Springer’s sentence in a Woodstock courtroom.

“With all do respect sir, there are no words in the English language that describe my disgust.”

The facts of the case are disturbing. A Shepard-mix named Diesel was left in a mobile home with nothing to eat. A video taken by the landlady who discovered the dog’s body showed a house torn apart and the dog desperately looking for something to eat.

A necropsy found pieces of fabric and plastic in the dogs stomach, a sign he was desperate for food. The toilet bowl was bone dry.

Kyle Springer abandoned Diesel and moved west. He was arrested and charged with animal cruelty when he returned home for the holidays. Springer pleaded guilty in January.

The case caused public outcry, as hundreds banded together to “give Diesel a voice.”

“Now I feel like crying for Diesel,”explained animal activist Susan Henley.

“It’s the first time I felt there were tears to be shed and they’re tears of happiness.”

It was a packed courtroom as spectators took in the decision that spanned about 30 minutes.

“We can take a breath now. It’s Diesel’s day. That’s right. Hopefully the conviction is a deterrent to anyone who hurts an animal ever,” added Stephanie Thornton, also an animal activist.

Upon release, Springer will serve one year of probation and is prohibited from owning an animal for three years.