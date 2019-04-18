Sports
Saskatchewan Roughriders add international QB Isaac Harker

Former Orediggers quarterback Isaac Harker signed a deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international quarterback Isaac Harker.

Harker spent last season at the Colorado School of Mines where he completed 280 of 421 pass attempts for 3,858 yards in 12 games.

The six-foot 196 pounder’s 39 touchdown passes led all quarterbacks in NCAA Division ll.

Harker earned D2football.com Honourable Mention All-America status and was also named D2CCA Second Team All-Super Region 4 and Second Team All-RMAC.

Before joining the Orediggers, the 23-year-old spent four seasons with Indiana State.

In 22 games as a member of the Sycamores, Harker completed 275 of 488 passes for 3,259 yards and 22 touchdowns.

