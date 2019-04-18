Saskatchewan Roughriders add international QB Isaac Harker
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international quarterback Isaac Harker.
Harker spent last season at the Colorado School of Mines where he completed 280 of 421 pass attempts for 3,858 yards in 12 games.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders add former Washington State running back Jamal Morrow
The six-foot 196 pounder’s 39 touchdown passes led all quarterbacks in NCAA Division ll.
Harker earned D2football.com Honourable Mention All-America status and was also named D2CCA Second Team All-Super Region 4 and Second Team All-RMAC.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders add 6 new game day themes to improve fan experience
Before joining the Orediggers, the 23-year-old spent four seasons with Indiana State.
In 22 games as a member of the Sycamores, Harker completed 275 of 488 passes for 3,259 yards and 22 touchdowns.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.