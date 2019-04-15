Saskatchewan Roughriders add former Washington State running back Jamal Morrow

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international running back Jamal Morrow.

Morrow joins the club after four seasons at Washington State University. In 50 career collegiate games, the 24-year-old had 30 starts.

The California native had 316 carries for 1,795 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 202 catches for 1,748 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Morrow had 24 kickoff returns for 476 yards along with 22 punt returns for 200 yards.

He ranks third in Washington State history with 4,219 all-purpose yards.