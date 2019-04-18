5 Calgary students win awards for artistic contributions to anti-drunk driving campaign

Police recognized five Calgary teens on Wednesday for their work in the Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) campaign.

SADD raises awareness about the risks of getting behind the wheel after drinking.

READ MORE: Canada’s new impaired driving laws are now in effect — here’s what to know

Acting Chief Ray Robitaille presented certificates to Jessica Tran, Melissa Segura Gomez and Caroline Mancenido at Calgary Police Service Headquarters – Westwinds.

Julia Nowak-Wrobel, the overall winner, and Alexandra Valera Padilla could not attend.

“Truly, [SADD] is an incredible movement to bring awareness to the horrors that impaired driving can wreak upon our communities,” Robitaille said.

The campaign involved an Alberta liquor bag artwork contest, in partnership with AGLC, which featured students’ drawings about the dangers of driving drunk.

Robitaille thanked the students for bettering the city and province through their creative work.

“[The students] absolutely bring out the emotions of the terrible tragedy that befalls families in these horrible accidents that can befall impaired driving,” he said.

“As you have all illustrated in your artwork, driving impaired does not just affect the person driving; impaired driving affects other drivers, friends and family.”

The campaign, now in its seventh year, saw more than 400 contest entries from elementary to high school students this year — five out of 10 winners were Calgary students.

The winning design will be printed on one million bags to be distributed to liquor stores across the province during May long weekend.